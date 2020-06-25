The Voice of the Vaqueros
Related Story
EDINBURG - Working for a collegiate athletic program is more than showing up to a basketball game on a Saturday or a baseball game on a Sunday.
It's a full-time job that requires lots of work behind the scenes.
As CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross reports Jonah Goldberg, the university's play-by-play announcer, stays busy throughout the year.
News
EDINBURG - Working for a collegiate athletic program is more than showing up to a basketball game on a Saturday... More >>
News Video
-
Long lines at coronavirus test locations force staff to turn people away
-
Milk distribution event to be held in Peñitas
-
CON MI GENTE: Roadside flea market in Edinburg
-
Grant program to be available for qualifying Hidalgo County small business-owners
-
Doctors warn 'pause' on visas may hinder the Valley's fight against COVID-19