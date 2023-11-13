Two Suspects Charged with Aggravated Robbery in Alton
Related Story
ALTON – Two men are now charged with aggravated robbery out of Alton.
Police say 17-year old Jonathan Coates and 18-year-old Rene Mireles Jr. along with a juvenile stormed into a home claiming they were police officers.
It happened at a home on Rockport Street earlier this week.
The victims told us the suspects covered their heads with blankets and beat them up.
Their wallets, phones and car keys were taken.
News
ALTON – Two men are now charged with aggravated robbery out of Alton. Police say 17-year old Jonathan Coates... More >>
News Video
-
SpaceX prepares for rocket launch, still need approval from Feds
-
Partnership introduces mental health curriculum for Brownsville ISD student athletes
-
Authors honor Valley veterans in new book
-
Several closures at Pharr Interchange scheduled for this week
-
Mobile home fire in Weslaco under investigation