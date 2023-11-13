Two Suspects Charged with Aggravated Robbery in Alton

ALTON – Two men are now charged with aggravated robbery out of Alton.

Police say 17-year old Jonathan Coates and 18-year-old Rene Mireles Jr. along with a juvenile stormed into a home claiming they were police officers.

It happened at a home on Rockport Street earlier this week.

The victims told us the suspects covered their heads with blankets and beat them up.

Their wallets, phones and car keys were taken.