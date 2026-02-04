UIL announces 2026-2028 realignment

The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment of schools for athletic and academic competition for the next two academic years on Monday.

RGV administrators convened at Region I in Edinburg to receive their packets and now know what districts their schools will be competing in for the next two academic years.

The realignment for football is:

31-6A: Edinburg, Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg North, Edinburg Vela, La Joya, Weslaco

32-6A: Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, PSJA, PSJA North, San Benito

15-5A Division I: Brownsville Hanna, Brownsville Rivera, CC Carroll, CC Flour Bluff, CC Veterans Memorial, Harlingen South, Weslaco East

16-5A Division I: Donna North, Palmview, McAllen, McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe, Mission, PSJA Memorial, Rio Grande City

15-5A Division II: Brownsville Lopez, Brownsville Pace, Brownsville Porter, CC Ray, Donna, Gregory-Portland, Mercedes

16-5A Division II: Juarez-Lincoln, Laredo Cigarroa, Sharyland, Mission Veterans, PSJA Southwest, Roma, Sharyland Pioneer

16-4A Division I: Alice, Edcouch-Elsa, Hidalgo, Valley View, Zapata

16-4A Division II: CC London, Ingleside, Kingsville King, La Feria, Port Isabel, Grulla, Robstown, Rockport-Fulton

16-3A Division I: Bishop, Lyford, Progreso, Raymondville, Rio Hondo, San Diego, Santa Gertrudis

16-3A Division II: Cotulla, Falfurrias, George West, Hebbronville, Odem, Santa Rosa

16-2A Division I: Banquete, Dilley, Freer, Monte Alto, Premont, Refugio, Skidmore-Tynan, Taft

16-2A Division II: Agua Dulce, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, La Villa, Riviera Kaufer, Santa Maria, Woodsboro

For more information on the realignments, click here.