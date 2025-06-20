Undocumented construction worker reacts to ICE raids across the Valley

Building a home one wall at a time is something one man does to support his family.

The man, whose identity is being hidden for his safety, traveling to the U.S. from Mexico.

“That is the reason we came here — to work. We have families in Mexico, and we need to maintain them,” the construction worker said.

The man said he has permission to work in the U.S., but he is undocumented. He said he's scared to go to work because of the recent ICE raids across the Rio Grande Valley.

The man said ICE agents picked up some of his family members that worked at construction sites.

“I leave my house every day with fear of being detained by the police or Border Patrol, and that they will take me away. That's the fear everyone has,” he said.

Alamo Mayor Pro Tem Roel Moreno owns the construction company Berit Custom Homes. Moreno said the fear within the migrant community has led to a standstill at his worksites.

“Right now we have two guys working. Before this, we always had four to 10 guys at the job site every day per home,” Moreno said. “I have just been telling my customers, ‘Your home is going to be done. It is just going to take a little bit longer.’ And what we are continuing to do is call on our friends and neighbors on a federal level and hope a new policy gets put in place."

Moreno says the company is currently building five homes, and work has stopped at four. He is now estimating a home will take over a year to complete.

