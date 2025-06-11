UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025 season

A Sept. 13 football game initially set for Brownsville will now be played at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium in Edinburg, according to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

In a Tuesday news release, UTRGV said the venue change is being caused by a delay in the turf installation project at the Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

As previously reported, crews began work last week to convert the stadium into a football and soccer complex.

The project was supposed to start in the spring, but was delayed after Brownsville ISD moved its graduation ceremonies to the venue.

UTRGV said the project delay risks the field not being ready for the Sept. 13 game. The UTRGV Vaqueros are scheduled to face Langston University during that game.

“Additionally, given the extensive logistics required to host an NCAA Division I football game – including contractual obligations, team travel and fan experience planning – the university had no choice but to finalize an alternative venue now to avoid jeopardizing the program, its partners, and preserving a seventh home game in the Rio Grande Valley,” the university said in a statement.

According to the release, Sams Memorial Stadium is the only venue in Brownsville that meets the needs for UTRGV’s NCAA Division I football program. Upon learning of the installation delay, UTRGV officials explored all possible alternatives to keep the game in Brownsville but found no viable backup.

“Although we’re disappointed the Vaqueros won’t play in Brownsville this fall, we understand why UTRGV had to act now,” said Brownsville ISD superintendent Jesus H. Chavez. “Our parents and graduates were clear that they wanted to celebrate at Sams Stadium, and we honored that wish. We appreciate UTRGV’s understanding and its continued commitment to bringing Division I football to Brownsville and we look forward to hosting a game at Sams Stadium next year.”

UTRGV said in a statement that they remain committed to Brownsville, and the entire Rio Grande Valley.

UTRGV Athletics had already begun selling Sept.?13 tickets to season ticket holders and was preparing for a public sale.

With the venue change, season ticket holders will automatically have the rescheduled game added to their packages at no extra cost and those who had already purchased the Brownsville game may request a refund— or convert the original purchase into a Vaqueros Athletic Fund donation— by contacting tickets@utrgv.edu.

