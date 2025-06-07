Construction underway at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville

Construction work has begun at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

Crews are removing the track that's been there for 75 years and converting it into a football and soccer complex.

They had hoped to start earlier this year, but decided to wait so they could hold this year's graduation ceremonies there.

"Our goal is that once we have everything up and running here, that it's going to be a state-of-the-art facility that we're going to be able to showcase to, not only our high schools, but also to host one home football game with the third of their graduation based being here in Brownsville for UTRGV a year," Brownsville Independent School District Athletic Director Gilbert Leal said.

The school district hopes to complete the project before football season starts at the end of August. If they don't make it in time, they will host games at the Brownsville Sports Park.