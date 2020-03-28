UTRGV Runners Reflect On Breaking Record
Related Story
EDINBURG - It was a pretty good year for the UTRGV track & field team. The Vaqueros won nine WAC championships and they broke 11 program records.
A few weeks ago, CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the men's distance medley relay team.
News
EDINBURG - It was a pretty good year for the UTRGV track & field team. The Vaqueros won nine WAC... More >>
News Video
-
Coronavirus symptoms difficult to detect in children
-
Edinburg order requires essential businesses to submit sanitation/safety plan
-
McAllen, nonprofit team up to feed senior citizens during pandemic
-
As confirmed virus cases rise, Cameron County leaders remind public order is...
-
Harlingen police arrest man accused of saying he would 'infect everyone'