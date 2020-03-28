x

UTRGV Runners Reflect On Breaking Record

EDINBURG - It was a pretty good year for the UTRGV track & field team. The Vaqueros won nine WAC championships and they broke 11 program records.

A few weeks ago, CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the men's distance medley relay team. 

