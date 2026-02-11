UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe named SLC player of the week for the 2nd time this season
UTRGV senior forward Charlotte O'Keefe continues piling up the accolades as she was named the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, making it the second time she has received this recognition in the 2025-2026 season.
O'Keefe averaged 15.5 points and 14 rebounds in the wins over Nicholls and New Orleans last week to extend the Vaqueros win streak to six in a row.
The senior forward currently ranks in the top 20 in the nation in all four rebounding categories and is top 50 in seven other categories that include double-doubles, blocks per game, and minutes per game.
The UTRGV women's basketball team is back on the court this Thursday to take on Lamar. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
