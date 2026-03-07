UTRGV's Nayla Harris set to become first Vaqueros women's sprinter in 20 years to compete at NCAA Indoor Championship Meet

Nayla Harris is making UTRGV history in track and field.

After a stellar performance at the conference meet last week, Harris is set to become the first women’s track athlete to make it to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at UTRGV in 20 years.

"That's really crazy, that's almost older than me," Harris joked about the accomplishment. "I'd love this to be the start of a new thing that's coming. After me, everybody else can start making it to this meet."

Her performance in the 60-meter dash at the Southland Indoor Championships helped the team take home the SLC title. The first team for any UTRGV women’s program to win a Southland conference title.

"She's gone up against some really good competition and has been the victor at the end of all of those races," UTRGV track & field/cross country head coach Shareese Hicks said. "Expecting some really great performances out of this next weekend."

Harris also set the conference record at last week’s meet with a time of 7.18.

Now, she’s ready to compete with the nation’s best.

"It's just regular competition. I'm just running against the same people," Harris said. "I want it more, so it doesn't really depend on who I'm running against."

There's only 16 women in the entire country who have been able to make it that far, so that's a huge feat for her," Coach Hicks added. "She has a legacy that's going to go far into the future."

Harris will compete in the 60-meter dash at the indoor championships in Fayetteville next Friday, March 13.