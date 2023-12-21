Valley Children Unaware of Legal Consequences of Sharing Explicit Content with Each Other
ROMA – Three high school students from Roma have been charged with Class B misdemeanors due to sexting, according to the Starr County attorney.
Videos and pictures minors are taking on their phones are causing them to end up in a courtroom.
If a child 17 years old or younger takes or sends an inappropriate image to another child, such as a picture without clothing or performing sexual acts, that is not child pornography.
However, it is illegal even without malicious intent.
A law depicting sexting as an offense has been in place for nearly two years, but no one seems to enforce it.
