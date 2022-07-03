Valley Man's Health Improves from Possible Vape-Related Illness
Related Story
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man hospitalized with a suspected vape-related illness is improving, according to his mother.
She says her son Jaydee Hernandez is out of a medically-induced coma.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about his condition earlier this month.
He’s been at a Dallas hospital since August.
Hernandez’s mother says doctors believe vaping caused her son’s breathing problems.
News
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man hospitalized with a suspected vape-related illness is improving, according to his mother. ... More >>
News Video
-
Officials recommend fireworks safety tips for 4th of July holiday weekend
-
UTRGV medical school students celebrate white coat ceremony
-
Suspect in 2020 McAllen murder rejects plea deal
-
City of McAllen accepting water donations for Monterrey
-
2 Valley natives to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom