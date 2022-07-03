x

Valley Man's Health Improves from Possible Vape-Related Illness

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man hospitalized with a suspected vape-related illness is improving, according to his mother.

She says her son Jaydee Hernandez is out of a medically-induced coma.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about his condition earlier this month.

He’s been at a Dallas hospital since August.

Hernandez’s mother says doctors believe vaping caused her son’s breathing problems.

