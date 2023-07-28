Volunteers help pick up trash and install solar panels at Donna area colonia

Nancy Mireles has lived in the El Dora colonia near the city of Donna for more than 18 years. Throwing trash and other debris can be a burden, she said.

Because the colonia is outside city limits, Mireles and others have to pay to leave their trash at a dumpsite.

It's an expense some just cannot afford.

“We’ve been knocking on doors asking for help, Mireles said. “There is a lot of trash build up here.”

The help came in the form of volunteers from the Valley and the state of Connecticut who focus on improving living situations in low-income areas.

Proyecta Azteza teamed up with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and a Connecticut church group on Tuesday to help clean up the area.

Christ and Holy Trinity Pastor Dylan Mello is one of the 13 volunteers from the church in Westport, CT, who came to the Rio Grande Valley to help.

“The beautiful part is that we are working alongside folks and building relationship and connection,” Mello said.

Ten families in the colonia — including Mireles — are also getting help in the form of newly installed solar panels in their homes.

Mireles’ electric bill before the panels were installed was $200. It has since decreased to $66, she said.

“It’s a big help, the money we spent on electricity can now be spent on something else,” Mireles said. “I give a lot of thanks to the people whose hearts were touched to help us.”

Proyecto Azteca plans to organize future trash pickups focusing on storm debris in other colonias in Hidalgo County.