Weslaco hardware store seeing shoppers prepare for incoming cold front

For many, the cold weather that we're anticipating is a reminder of what the state went through during the 2021 freeze.

While experts say the Rio Grande Valley is not expected to reach below freezing temperatures, shoppers at one Weslaco hardware store said it's still important to remain prepared and ready.

Lucio Turner was at Ted’s borderland Hardware Store stocking up on supplies and getting ready for this weekend's cold blast.

While he says he's not concerned about his pipes, he said it's always smart to be prepared.

“Propane tanks, lights, candles, basically the same supplies you need when you go through a hurricane, but this time you need to add heaters,” Turner said. “Generators come in handy."

Store owner Rosemarie Crimbring said shoppers like Turner are thinking ahead. She also had her own advice to offer.

“You probably have areas around your windows and your doors where air is coming there, and you'll be surprised how much it comes through there,” Crimbring said. “You can use things like foam fillers, you can get some spray foam."

Crimbring said pets need to be kept warm too.

“Obviously they're going to be cold, they’re not used to this temperature. We do have some heat lamps,” Crimbring said. “Lots of times people will build structures for their animals, and that can be built with tarps or pieces of wood or cardboard, but they do need to be protected."

Watch the video above for the full story.