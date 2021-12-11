Weslaco man charged with murder in San Marcos shooting

A Weslaco man has been charged in connection with a murder at an apartment complex in San Marcos last month.

Michael Brandon Torres, 25, of Weslaco was charged with murder and booked into Hays County jail on Dec. 4, according to a news release from the San Marcos Police Department.

Torres remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

On Nov. 28, San Marcos police found 19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Craddock Avenue. Benford, who was not a student at Texas State University, was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Marcos police also arrested a second suspect in the case. Lukas Javier Perez, 17, of San Antonio was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators believe the homicide was drug-related, according to the release.