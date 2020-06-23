Wipes Causing Sewer Pumps to Clog

SAN PERLITA – A simple household item is causing major problems in one Rio Grande Valley community.

Officials warn the public to stop flushing wipes down the toilet before the city's budget is drained by repairs.

Make up wipes, hand wipes, surface wipes, even baby wipes all have one thing in common: they're costing cities thousands of dollars when they're flushed because they don't break down.

A clump of wet-wipes is clogging one of the city of San Perlita's sewer pumps.

"They just don't degrade. They're not like toilet paper. They're not intended to be like toilet paper. They're a thicker product," explains Kelly Koester, San Perlita Commissioner.

