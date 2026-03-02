Woman claims she drank 5 alcoholic beverages prior to deadly Alamo auto-ped crash, complaint said

A woman charged with hitting and killing a bicyclist with her vehicle in Alamo claimed she only had five alcoholic beverages prior to the incident, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Paola Monserrat Reyes was charged with intoxication manslaughter on Wednesday. She is accused of driving while under the influence and hitting and killing 20-year-old Elian Ramses Ramirez. She was denied bond at her arraignment.

The crash occurred on Feb. 25 at around 2:38 a.m.

According to the complaint, the Alamo Police Department received a report of a man lying on the roadway in the 900 block of Sioux Road. The individual who reported the incident said he was driving when he noticed a person lying on the road wearing a high visibility vest.

Alamo police officers arrived and observed the male victim, identified as Ramirez, lying on his side with blood coming out of his head, according to the complaint. Ramirez was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators observed an electric bicycle on the roadway with rear-end damage. The Texas Department of Public Safety was requested to assist with accident reconstruction, according to the complaint.

Authorities were able to obtain surveillance footage in the area and observed a gray passenger vehicle driving eastbound on the west side lane and audibly heard a collision and "the sound of something being dragged on the roadway," according to the complaint.

The complaint said Alamo police officers also responded to an assist motorist call at the 800 block of South Tower Road. Officers observed a gray 2022 Toyota Camry with damage to the lower left corner of the windshield as well as the front left panel.

Officers made contact with Reyes and observed she was highly intoxicated, according to the complaint. Officers observed Reyes to have slurred speech, red bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person.

The complaint said Reyes claimed she had gone out and consumed five alcoholic beverages two hours before the incident. When she was questioned about the damage to her vehicle, Reyes said she hit a curb at the intersection of Tower Road and Ridge Road.

Officers asked Reyes to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and if she would provide a breath or blood specimen, she refused both, according to the complaint.

Reyes was then placed under arrest.