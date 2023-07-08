$1.6M in Meth Seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over 200 pounds of methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, a grey 2004 Chevy pickup truck was referred to secondary inspection, according to a press release sent out Monday. CBP officers then found 54 packages of meth hidden within the vehicle.

The drugs have a street value of $1.6 million.

CBP says the 59-year-old male driver was arrested.

Watch the video above for more information.