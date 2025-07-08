1 man killed in Harlingen expressway crash, DPS says
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash was reported Tuesday evening on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 near Bass Boulevard.
The crash is causing a major traffic jam, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County to send aid to Central Texas following deadly floods
-
Firefighters from Mexico arrive in Central Texas to aid in flood recovery
-
Rio Grande Valley artists to be highlighted in Edinburg art show
-
FBI activity spotted in Weslaco following deadly Border Patrol shooting
-
Former Progreso assistant city manager sentenced in drug trafficking investigation