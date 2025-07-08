1 man killed in Harlingen expressway crash, DPS says

KRGV photo

One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported Tuesday evening on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 near Bass Boulevard.

The crash is causing a major traffic jam, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.