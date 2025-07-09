Bond issued for Donna man accused of causing deadly crash in Harlingen

The man accused of causing a crash on Expressway 83 in Harlingen and killing one man was arraigned on Wednesday.

Cristobal Stephan Garzez, 28, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid involving death and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $725,000.

As part of his bond, Garzez must follow certain conditions including not traveling outside the Rio Grande Valley, he must wear an electronic monitoring device and must follow a home curfew.

Garzez was arrested after crashing into a vehicle on the shoulder lane, killing 46-year-old David Zapata.

Garzez allegedly fled from the crash scene but was located nearby and taken into custody.

DPS continues investigating the crash.

Cameron County jail records indicate Garzez remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.