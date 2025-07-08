Donna man arrested in connection with deadly Harlingen expressway crash

A 28-year-old Donna man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash on the expressway in Harlingen that killed one man, according to the Texas Department of Public safety.

Cristobal Stephan Garzez was booked into the Cameron County jail following his arrest, according to a news release.

The crash as reported Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 near Bass Boulevard.

According to DPS, a tow truck driven by 46-year-old David Zapata of Mercedes was on the shoulder lane securing a vehicle onto the tow truck.

A white Dodge Ram driven by Garzez failed to slow down and struck Zapata, killing him, DPS said.

Garzez fled the scene but was located near the crash site, DPS said. Garzez was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter, failure to slow down or move over causing death, failure to stop and render aid, and possession of a controlled substance.

The crash caused a major traffic jam, but at 8:38 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation announced the road had reopened.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.