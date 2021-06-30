1 US 281 Southbound Lane Still Closed, Flooding Raises Concerns

LINN-SAN MANUEL – One lane of southbound US 281 is still closed to travelers weeks after heavy rainfall hit the Linn-San Manuel area.

Texas Department of Transportation crews were forced to re-direct both directions of traffic into the northbound lanes to keep it flowing.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel reached out to TxDOT about the issue. If US 281 is a listed hurricane evacuation route, how will it be used in case of an emergency?

Octavio Saenz, the agency’s spokesperson, says a plan to reverse lanes on major roadways to carry additional traffic is in place.

