17-month-old infant allegedly beaten with wooden board now in stable condition

A 17-month-old baby girl who was allegedly beaten with a wooden board is now in stable condition, according to city of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma.

Three people have been charged in the child abuse investigation, including the infant's mother.

The incident took place on May 7 when Edinburg police responded to DHR Health in reference to an unresponsive infant.

RELATED STORY: 'The child may not make it:' Three in custody in connection with Edinburg child abuse investigation

Police said the child's mother, 21-year-old Selena Quintanilla Silva, and 50-year-old Maria del Rosario Castillo confessed to beating the child with a wooden board.

Both women were arrested on multiple charges, including injury to a child and child endangerment; they were issued a $420,000 bond each. They were also given a 91-day protective order that prevents them from seeing or communicating with the infant.

A third suspect was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

RELATED STORY: Bond set for third suspect in Edinburg child abuse investigation

Mathew Martinez was Silva's live-in boyfriend and Castillo's son; he is not the child's biological father. He was arrested in Beaumont and transferred to Edinburg.

If convicted on the more serious charge of injury to a child, Silva and Castillo face up to 99 years in jail.