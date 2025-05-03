x

19-year-old driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Edinburg rollover crash

4 hours 28 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 11:47 AM May 03, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A 19-year-old Alamo woman died after she was ejected from the vehicle she was driving in an early Saturday morning rollover accident in Edinburg, according to a news release.

One other woman was hospitalized in connection with the same rollover crash.

The driver and her passenger — identified as Diedra Lynch Arroyo and Tatiana Giselle Garcia, respectively — were both ejected from a 2009 GMC Yukon that rolled over near the intersection of Owassa and the southbound I-69C frontage roads Saturday at around 1:19 a.m.

Arroyo succumbed from her injuries at the hospital, while Garcia was hospitalized with minor injuries, the release added. 

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the crash.

