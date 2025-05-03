19-year-old driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Edinburg rollover crash

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A 19-year-old Alamo woman died after she was ejected from the vehicle she was driving in an early Saturday morning rollover accident in Edinburg, according to a news release.

One other woman was hospitalized in connection with the same rollover crash.

The driver and her passenger — identified as Diedra Lynch Arroyo and Tatiana Giselle Garcia, respectively — were both ejected from a 2009 GMC Yukon that rolled over near the intersection of Owassa and the southbound I-69C frontage roads Saturday at around 1:19 a.m.

Arroyo succumbed from her injuries at the hospital, while Garcia was hospitalized with minor injuries, the release added.

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the crash.