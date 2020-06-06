2 Charged in Mission Store Robbery
MISSION - Two men are behind bars after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Mission.
Mark Anthony Reyes, 18, and Luis Almazan were charged with aggravated robbery.
Mission police said they robbed some cash and lottery tickets at the Stripes store on 311 N Conway.
A third suspect, a juvenile, will be charged later this week.
Reyes and Almazan face five to 99 years in prison. They’re each being held on a $500,000 bond.
