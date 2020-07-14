2 dead, 1 hospitalized after major crash in Harlingen

Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a crash in Harlingen.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Eye Street in Harlingen.

According to the Harlingen Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the crash found that a white truck traveling eastbound on Tyler Avenue crashed with a gray SUV traveling north on Eye Street.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital – his condition remains unknown.

The driver and passenger of the SUV died at the scene, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.