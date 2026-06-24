2 men found dead in Houston inside vehicle bought at an auction in the Rio Grande Valley
Two men were found dead inside a vehicle at an auto body shop in north Harris County on Saturday morning, ABC’s Houston affiliate KTRK-TV said.
Authorities responded to the 13600 block of Reeveston Road after employees at the body shop smelled a foul odor and discovered the bodies.
Detectives said the vehicle arrived at the body shop on Friday afternoon via a tow truck and was purchased at an auction in the Rio Grande Valley, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 5 News.
KTRK-TV reported that deputies suspect the bodies had been decomposing for more than 24 hours before they were discovered.
The victims were identified as Jose Andres Joaquin Modesto, 29, and 39-year-old Omar Silbino Santizo Ramirez.
The new owner of the vehicle had sent it to the body shop for repair, as it was wrecked and could not be driven, authorities said.
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