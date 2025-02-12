2 men from Reynosa arrested in connection with death of Mission man

Two men from Reynosa were arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of an 81-year-old man from Mission, the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Jose de la Luz Martinez Ramirez was last seen in Reynosa on Thursday, Feb. 6, and his body was found by authorities on Saturday near the Anzalduas International Bridge, according to previous reports.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tamaulipas AG investigating death of Valley man

Two people from Reynosa — a 24-year-old identified with the initials “F.H.O.” and a 40-year-old man identified with the initials of “H.G.G.” — were arrested on Tuesday. According to the attorney general’s office, both men were identified as the alleged perpetrators.

"H.G.G." was arrested in the Mexican state of Coahuila, the release added.

A spokesperson for the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office said the suspects' names and faces would not be made public to avoid violating their due process. The Mexican penal code prohibits publicizing a person’s full identity when they are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Both men remain in custody, and the investigation continues.