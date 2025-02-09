Tamaulipas AG investigating death of Valley man

The Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office is investigating after a man from the Rio Grande Valley was kidnapped and killed in Reynosa, Channel 5 News has learned.

The body of 81-year-old Jose de la Luz Martinez Ramirez was found on Saturday, according to a report from the Reynosa-based newspaper El Mañana.

The newspaper reported that the victim traveled to Reynosa on Thursday. His car was found abandoned in a neighborhood in Reynosa, and his body was found off a highway near the Anzalduas International Bridge.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Mission Police Department to ask if a missing person's report was filed with them.

Channel 5 News also reached out to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Sunday for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.