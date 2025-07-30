2 people dead following officer-involved shooting in Brownsville

Two people have died following an officer-involved shooting in Brownsville, according to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda.

Sauceda said both the suspect and the victim died at the hospital, and an officer has been put on paid administrative leave.

According to Sauceda, the initial call began at a pawnshop on International Boulevard, where allegedly a man was chasing a woman with a hammer.

The shooting happened on Monday at the 200 block of Coria Street when two individuals "who were known to each other" had a dispute in the area.

A Brownsville spokesperson said the suspect shot the victim, and a Brownsville police officer shot the suspect in response. No Brownsville police officers were hurt in the incident.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, Luna said.