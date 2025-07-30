2 people dead following officer-involved shooting in Brownsville
Two people have died following an officer-involved shooting in Brownsville, according to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda.
Sauceda said both the suspect and the victim died at the hospital, and an officer has been put on paid administrative leave.
According to Sauceda, the initial call began at a pawnshop on International Boulevard, where allegedly a man was chasing a woman with a hammer.
The shooting happened on Monday at the 200 block of Coria Street when two individuals "who were known to each other" had a dispute in the area.
A Brownsville spokesperson said the suspect shot the victim, and a Brownsville police officer shot the suspect in response. No Brownsville police officers were hurt in the incident.
The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, Luna said.
More News
Sports Video
-
La Feria's Noah Rosales signs to SWAU basketball
-
George Hill hosting basketball camp in RGV on August 2nd
-
Cowboys sign tight end Jake Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million extension
-
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3...
-
Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers injury at practice, per NFL network