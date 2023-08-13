20-year-old woman sentenced to five years of probation in connection with deadly Harlingen shooting

A 20-year-old woman was sentenced to five years of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty in her role in a 2021 shooting that killed a Harlingen teen, records show.

Deann Ruiz was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the October 2021 death of Christopher Perales.

Perales, 17, was killed in a shooting at the Sunshine Village Apartments in Harlingen that hospitalized two other individuals.

Ruiz was arrested alongside Phillip Michael Martinez, who was identified as the male suspect in the shooting.

Officials haven’t provided details of Ruiz’s involvement in the shooting, and an indictment in that case wasn’t immediately available.

Martinez was sentenced to 50 years in prison in March.

Ruiz’s sentence will run concurrent with a separate sentence of five years of probation on drug charges after she was caught with cocaine and the antianxiety medication alprazolam back in March. Records show she also pled guilty to those possession charges.