3 people charged in connection with Alamo kidnapping
Three individuals went before a judge Thursday in connection with a kidnapping investigation, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.
Seth Ian Chaney, 23; Alyssa Monette Garza, 24; and Miguel Angel Pedroza, 29, were arraigned on charges of kidnapping, assault and felony possession of a firearm.
The three were arrested after officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to an apartment located in Acacia Avenue and N. 10th Street Wednesday at around 3 p.m. after a woman called police and said she was being held there against her will.
READ MORE: 3 taken in for questioning following hostage situation in Alamo
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as the three were taken into custody.
One of the individuals was found hiding under a bed, police said.
More News
News Video
-
Woman unintentionally drives car into fountain at McAllen Convention Center
-
Photographer's Perspective: Setting up camera shots for court coverage
-
Monday, Feb. 12, 2024: Windy, cooler, temps in the 70s
-
Harlingen police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved hit-and-run
-
PVAS on the lookout for stray dogs on the loose after being...
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M