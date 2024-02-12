x

3 people charged in connection with Alamo kidnapping

By: Dianté Marigny

Three individuals went before a judge Thursday in connection with a kidnapping investigation, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis. 

Seth Ian Chaney, 23; Alyssa Monette Garza, 24; and Miguel Angel Pedroza, 29, were arraigned on charges of kidnapping, assault and felony possession of a firearm.

The three were arrested after officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to an apartment located in Acacia Avenue and N. 10th Street Wednesday at around 3 p.m. after a woman called police and said she was being held there against her will.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as the three were taken into custody.

One of the individuals was found hiding under a bed, police said. 

