Police: 3 taken in for questioning following hostage situation in Alamo

Wednesday, February 07 2024
By: Dianté Marigny

Two men and one woman were taken in for questioning Wednesday afternoon after police say a woman was being held against her will at an Alamo apartment.

Officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to an apartment located Acacia Avenue and N. 10th Street after a woman called police and said she was being held there against her will, according to police spokesman Sgt. Rodolfo Garza Jr.

A man and a woman were taken in for questioning, and a second man was found hiding under the bed. Their identifies have not been released. 

Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis said the victim is safe and being interviewed by police. 

