4 juveniles detained after shooting ends in crash, Weslaco police say

Four juveniles were detained Sunday after an early morning shooting caused a crash that hospitalized one individual, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Weslaco police officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Corpus Christi Drive after receiving a report of shots fired in the area Sunday shortly after 5:30 a.m.

According to a Weslaco police spokesperson, officers responding to the report encountered a two-vehicle accident in the area of Westgate Drive and Frontgate road. One of the individuals involved in the crash was a male with a gunshot wound.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the male had been shot prior to the crash and had fled the original scene,” police said, adding that the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as officers with the Weslaco Police Department were spotted Sunday morning at the 1800 block of W. Corpus Christi Drive. A police spokesperson said the juveniles were found in a home in the area that the shooting victim fled from.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.