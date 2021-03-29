4 Rio Grande Valley health centers to receive $26.4M in American Rescue Plan funding
In a Monday news release U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville) announced that four South Texas Community Health Centers will receive a total of $26.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
The funding will expand COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations.
The centers receiving the funds are as follows:
- • Community Action Corporation of South Texas in Harlingen: $3,548,125
- • Brownsville Community Health Clinic Corporation. : $5,900,375
- • Su Clinica Familiar: $7,696,250
- • Nuestra Clinica Del Valle, Inc.: $9,321,250
"Community Health Centers have been integral in ensuring South Texas families continue to receive adequate and affordable health care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Vela said in a news release. "I am pleased the American Rescue Plan includes funds to allow these health centers to continue to be a vital part of our communities’ fight against this virus."
