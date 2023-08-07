45 DAYS: Mexican Gov't on Fixed Timeline to Control Migrant Surge

WESLACO – The threat of increased tariffs on Mexico is on pause for now.

President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Mexico by 5% if they didn’t step in to help with the surge of migrants.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to a man who lives in the U.S. and his wife, in Mexico. He buys goods in the U.S. and takes it back to her.

He doesn’t think he’ll be able to get by on his fixed income if the increased tariffs kick in.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he plans to sell his presidential plane among others with all the earnings going to get extra manpower to help regulate the migrant surge in the U.S.

The temporary deal to stop the increased tariffs has until July 22 to ensure extra measures are being taken by the Mexican government.

