500 doses of Moderna vaccine to be distributed at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Delta Area

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Delta Area on Wednesday.

Eligible residents can register for the event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium.

Residents on-site will be given a bracelet to return on Wednesday.

Five hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed at the stadium located at Yellow Jacket Drive and Mile 17 North in Elsa beginning at 8 a.m.

The current qualifications include:

Health Care Professionals

Anyone 65 years of age and older

Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, Solid organ transplantation, Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher), Pregnancy, Sickle cell disease and Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

Based on previous vaccine clinics health officials are advising the following:

Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

Bring clearance letter from their physician

People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting

Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

If pregnant or lactating, have cancer or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine

Notices of US Doctors only

Short sleeve encouraged

This clinic is a collaboration between Precinct 1; the cities of Edcouch, Elsa, and La Villa; as well as the Edcouch-Elsa, Monte Alto, and La Villa School Districts.