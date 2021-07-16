A Father's Reward

WESLACO - Being a head coach, in any sport, requires parenting techniques on occasion. Players can be in need of a father's direction.. That's what UTRGV soccer coach Paul Leese found time to celebrate over the weekend. A native of Liverpool, England, Leese came to the United States for the sport of soccer. He's not only a source for his 24 UTRGV players, but also for two sons who can truly call him dad at home. Leese told CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega "I've got two young boys four and six years of age. Any way in which I can try and influence local communities to provide help, provide opportunities that's what I want for my two sons, so why wouldn't I want to try and incorporate an environment and provide that." Leese was influenced by his soccer coach at Furman. "I'll always be very thankful to my first coach, Sean Docking, who just really made me aware of what I needed to do to be successful. Certainly being a coach, I'm responsible for twenty five young men. You understand that responsibility and you try and make sure not only do we try and develop young soccer players. Yes, I want to develop good young men as well.".