Active shooter trainings held at Los Fresnos CISD

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is working on its readiness when it comes to school shootings.

They just finished a two-day training at Los Fresnos Elementary School.

Multiple agencies took part in the training. All of their efforts are helping them get ready for students to come back to school next month.

Officers went through what is known as ALERRT, it stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training.

Los Fresnos CISD reached out to the Cameron County Sheriffs Office for the hands-on training.

"We don't want our officers to show up to one of these critical incidents, and it is the first time, and it is the first time that they've ever stepped into the campus. We want them to be familiar with the layout of the school. Lord forbid anything ever happens, right?" Cameron County Sheriff's Office Training Coordinator Julian Longoria said.

On Tuesday, officers learned how to respond if someone starts using a weapon at school.