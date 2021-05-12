AEP: Thousands in the Valley without power due to overnight storm
Thousands of AEP customers in the Valley are without power Wednesday morning following severe overnight storms.
About 16,631 customers in the Valley were without power as of 9:29 a.m.
Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson with AEP, says crews are currently working to restore power.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – (1/3) Fierce storms moved through the RGV last night and early this morning causing outages across the area. As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 21,000 customers are without power due to the severe weather. Most of the outages are scattered.— AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 12, 2021
(2/3) Here is a summary of the largest groups of customers without electric service at this time:— AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 12, 2021
El Gato (South Alamo) 2,500
Palmhurst (Mission) 1,300
Scissors (South Donna) 1,700
(3/3) San Benito (S. Highway 77 & S. Ed Carey Dr.) 1,100— AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 12, 2021
Mercedes (South of Highway 83) 3,200
Donna 1,800
Thank you for your patience. We will update the outage numbers at 11 a.m. #WeAreAEPTexas
AEP will have an updated estimated time of restoration at 11 a.m.
AEP customers are encouraged to download the AEP mobile app to report outages and keep track of restoration, Jaimez said.