AEP: Thousands in the Valley without power due to overnight storm

3 hours 53 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, May 12 2021 May 12, 2021 May 12, 2021 8:36 AM May 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Photo credit: MGN Online

Thousands of AEP customers in the Valley are without power Wednesday morning following severe overnight storms. 

About 16,631 customers in the Valley were without power as of 9:29 a.m. 

Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson with AEP, says crews are currently working to restore power. 

AEP will have an updated estimated time of restoration at 11 a.m.

AEP customers are encouraged to download the AEP mobile app to report outages and keep track of restoration, Jaimez said. 

