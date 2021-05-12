AEP: Thousands in the Valley without power due to overnight storm

Photo credit: MGN Online

Thousands of AEP customers in the Valley are without power Wednesday morning following severe overnight storms.

About 16,631 customers in the Valley were without power as of 9:29 a.m.

Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson with AEP, says crews are currently working to restore power.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – (1/3) Fierce storms moved through the RGV last night and early this morning causing outages across the area. As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 21,000 customers are without power due to the severe weather. Most of the outages are scattered. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 12, 2021

(2/3) Here is a summary of the largest groups of customers without electric service at this time:

El Gato (South Alamo) 2,500

Palmhurst (Mission) 1,300

Scissors (South Donna) 1,700 — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 12, 2021

(3/3) San Benito (S. Highway 77 & S. Ed Carey Dr.) 1,100

Mercedes (South of Highway 83) 3,200

Donna 1,800

Thank you for your patience. We will update the outage numbers at 11 a.m. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 12, 2021

AEP will have an updated estimated time of restoration at 11 a.m.

AEP customers are encouraged to download the AEP mobile app to report outages and keep track of restoration, Jaimez said.