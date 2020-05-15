Age should not get in the way of a dream, says 75-year-old UTRGV grad

Brownsville native Lupita Moreno achieved her dream just a little later than most. At age 75, she proves it’s never too late to try something new.

Moreno first completed nursing school and has been a nurse for 50 years, but in 2015, she took an opportunity to go to college at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to learn something she was always interested in.

She says throughout her five-year academic journey, she’s had some hardships along the way, including trying to adapt to technology.

But Moreno says she had help and plenty of support from her family.

