Alamo murder suspect declared incompetent to stand trial

Christopher Lee Soto. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

The man charged in the death of his female roommate in Alamo has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Christopher Lee Soto was in court on Wednesday. He is charged in connection with the October 2023 stabbing death of Britney Kay Ireland.

An order was given to have Soto committed to a maximum security unit of a facility operated by the Texas Department of Health Human Services for 120 days for further examination.

The order also states the head of the facility will submit a final competency report to the court on whether Soto can stand trial in the foreseeable future.

A competency exam was first ordered for Soto back in April after Soto told the judge he'd been hospitalized for mental health issues and had been taking medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

According to a criminal complaint, a family member of Ireland said she told them Soto had talked about "Satan" and had seen him "run outside of their residence."

Ireland was found in a mobile home at the Acacia RV & MH Park in Alamo with a "large open wound" in her neck. Soto was found unresponsive in the same mobile home and had blood all over his clothing, but still showed vital signs, according to a criminal complaint.

Soto was eventually arraigned on a murder charge in February 2024.