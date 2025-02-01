Alamo police: Active gang member wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child
The Alamo Police Department said the U.S. Marshals and surrounding agencies are searching for 33-year-old Juan Antonio Tafolla who is wanted for continues sexual assault of a child.
Alamo police wrote in a Facebook post that Tafolla, also known as Taffy, is an "affiliated active gang member" with TCB/Bombita and is considered dangerous.
Anyone with any information on Tafolla's whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement or Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-702-8477.
