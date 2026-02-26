Business owner and former county employee seek GOP nomination for Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat

Two candidates are running for the Republican nomination to run for Cameron County Commissioner in Precinct 2. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in November.

Jonathan Campos is a small business owner who said his business background and experience working with the county make him qualified for the job.

Campos said he wants to streamline the permit process for business owners if elected.

"Helping the community work through those permits and the red tape and cutting the red tape," Campos said.

Campos said he also wants to address infrastructure issues in his precinct.

"Getting our infrastructure our road infrastructure up to date for safety," Campos said.

Campos wants to bring pay raises to local law enforcement.

"Really working with the community with the other municipalities to build a better Cameron County," Campos said.

Barbie Lopez is a former county employee who now works at a law firm. She said her experience gives her a different perspective.

"I had a different insight of working with commissioners court through submitting bids and I saw a lot of the issues that happened when the bids were delayed and it ended up costing taxpayers more money," Lopez said.

Lopez says her campaign centers on lowering taxes and improving drainage after experiencing issues firsthand.

"After becoming a homeowner my taxes went up 157% in two years," Lopez said. "On top of that my street flooded."

She also says she would prioritize county employee salaries.

"Because I know how hard it was to live off of those pays first hand," Lopez said.

Lopez said she will listen to voters when it comes to special interest groups like data centers.

"If elected I would advocate against things like that that are going to hurt the people rather than help the people," Lopez said.

Early voting runs through Friday, Feb. 27. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

Watch the video above for the full story.