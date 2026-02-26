‘We followed the law:’ Brownsville ISD reacts to TEA investigation over student walkout protests

Brownsville ISD is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency over allegations the district helped students during walkout protests.

The TEA notified Brownsville ISD on Feb. 18, 2026, about the investigation. The agency is reviewing if the district assisted students during demonstrations and if the district failed to enforce policies that limit school day interruptions.

"As soon as they come and review the situation that's what I believe they are going to find that we followed the law and the governor's directive on what could and could not be done," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said.

Chavez said students at Veterans Memorial Early College High School demonstrated during their lunch period on Feb. 6, 2026.

"That's part of the time that students have as it relates to their freedom of speech," Chavez said. "There was no disruption to the day here at this particular school we are talking about. As soon as it was time for them to go back to their classrooms they went back to their classrooms."

Students at James Pace and Porter early college high schools also participated in demonstrations at lunch. Some students left campus and did not return to class.

“We have students who left and they may have done something outside of the school," Chavez said. "But that's for them, they were off our campus, they weren't part of the students who were still present."

Students who did not return to class after lunch were marked absent for those periods.

The district sent a letter to parents and guardians a couple of days before the demonstration. The letter outlines all of the district's policies that are enforced throughout the day, and reminded students that they cannot disrupt instruction days and those who exit campus without permission are not able to return.

The TEA released a set of guidelines for districts to follow ahead of the student protests. The guidelines state if districts help facilitate walkouts, the TEA could take over.

"I am not concerned from that aspect that we followed the law, we followed the directives from the agency," Chavez said.

As previously reported, the TEA is also investigating Northside ISD, Austin ISD and Hutto ISD. The investigation will examine district-level practices and specific incidents related to the alleged assistance of students with walkout protests and alleged failures to enforce district policies that limit school day interruptions.

No conclusions or determinations have been made at this time.

