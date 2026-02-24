Texas Education Agency investigating Brownsville ISD over allegations of assisting student walkouts

KRGV file photo

Brownsville ISD is one of four school districts in Texas being investigated for allegedly assisting student walkout protests, the Texas Education Agency confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The TEA confirmed the agency’s special investigations division is also looking into Northside ISD, Austin ISD and Hutto ISD.

The investigation will examine “district-level practices and specific incidents related to the alleged assistance of students with walkout-protests and alleged failures to enforce district policies that limit school day interruptions,” the TEA said.

No conclusions or determinations have been made at this time, the agency added.

The investigation comes the week after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his office had launched investigations into three school districts — North East Independent School District in San Antonio, Dallas Independent School District and Manor Independent School District — over student protests against immigration enforcement.

A press release from Paxton’s office accused school officials of failing to ensure student safety and minimize classroom disruptions, and in some cases allowed students to leave campus during the school day to participate in the protests.

Paxton’s office said a similar inquiry was made to Austin ISD.

The move comes in the wake of hundreds of Texas students walking out earlier this year as part of nationwide protests against immigration enforcement operations that led to the deaths of several people by federal officers.

A Feb. 6, 2026 walkout at Robert Vela High School in Edinburg led to at least two students being suspended.

The TEA previously issued guidance to school districts warning them that they could be taken over by the state if they help facilitate students walking out of class to attend protests.

The TEA spokesperson did not provide details of the walkout at Brownsville ISD.

“Consistent with its standard investigative process, the agency will review documentary evidence, conduct interviews and take appropriate action to determine whether any violations of law occurred,” the statement reads. “Additionally, if evidence of educator misconduct is uncovered during the investigative process, the information will be referred to the agency’s educator investigations division for review and investigation.”

Channel 5 News reached out to Brownsville ISD for comment.