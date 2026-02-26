Willacy County homeowners can apply for grants, loans for home repairs
Rural homeowners in Willacy County can apply for loans and grants for home repairs.
Up to $10,000 in grants and $40,000 in loans can be awarded to those who are selected.
Repairs include renovations, addressing health hazards, accessibility, window insulation and more.
Prairie View A&M University helps homeowners see if they qualify.
"We'll review the application and fill out the application, we provide that technical assistance," Prairie View A&M University Extension Community and Economic Development Agent Megan Rodriguez said. "Once we complete the application, it gets submitted to USDA with the quote."
Once selected, a contractor would sign an agreement to work on those repairs.
The application is income-based.
To find out how to apply and if you qualify, visit the Prairie View A&M University Willacy County Extension office website.
