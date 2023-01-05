Alamo program promoting healthy activities for adults

In Alamo, residents can now join a gym for as little as $2 through the new open gym program.

Those ages 18 and older can participate in different sports at the Alamo Parks and Recreation Center to promote healthy activities for adults.

"It's sort of a stress reliever for some people who come out here," Alamo Parks and Rec assistant Director Miguel Cavazos said. "We want to be able to provide an opportunity for not just the youth, but adults as well."

The fee helps the gym stay open and helps with buying new equipment.

For more information on the open gym, visit the city's Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.