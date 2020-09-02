Allard expected to start for the Rangers against Astros
By The
Associated Press
Texas Rangers (13-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (19-15, second in the AL West)
Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kolby Allard (0-3, 6.50 ERA) Houston: Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.77 ERA)
LINE: Astros 0; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Joey Gallo and the Rangers will take on the Astros Wednesday.
The Astros are 12-7 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .328, good for fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the club with a mark of .394.
The Rangers are 7-9 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has hit 28 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads them with seven, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with six home runs and is slugging .571.
Gallo leads the Rangers with 11 extra base hits and 16 RBIs.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).
Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
