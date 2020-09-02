Allard expected to start for the Rangers against Astros

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (13-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (19-15, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kolby Allard (0-3, 6.50 ERA) Houston: Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.77 ERA)

LINE: Astros 0; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Joey Gallo and the Rangers will take on the Astros Wednesday.

The Astros are 12-7 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .328, good for fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the club with a mark of .394.

The Rangers are 7-9 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has hit 28 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads them with seven, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with six home runs and is slugging .571.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 11 extra base hits and 16 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

