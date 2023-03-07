Americans kidnapped in Matamoros recovering in Brownsville hospital

Two Americans who survived Friday’s deadly kidnapping in Matamoros are now recovering in a Brownsville hospital.

Two other individuals died after they were kidnapped, officials said.

The survivors — Eric Williams and Latavia “Tay” McGee — are being treated by doctors at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

Williams’s wife — Michele — said he was shot in both legs and underwent surgery.

McGee’s condition is still unknown.

Williams and McGee were among the four individuals kidnapped at gunpoint on Friday after crossing into Matamoros in a minivan with North Carolina license plates.

Mexican officials said they were kidnapped following a shooting that was sparked by two rival gangs that opened fire on one another.

A 33-year-old unidentified woman was hit by a stray bullet in that shooting.

The four kidnapping victims were found in a wooden shack outside the city on Tuesday, and Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said authorities arrested a 24-year-old man who was referred to as "Jose" who was guarding the victims.

McGee and Williams were transported by Brownsville EMS crews to Valley Regional.

Authorities believe the South Carolina natives were mistaken by the cartel for Haitian drug smugglers.

The bodies of the two deceased Americans will be transferred to the U.S.

The FBI released the following statement regarding the Matamoros kidnapping:

“Earlier today, the FBI was notified that Mexican authorities had located the four missing American victims who were kidnapped on March 3 in Matamoros, Mexico. The FBI is saddened to report that two of the victims are deceased. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims in this tragic event.? The surviving two victims were transported to the Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, where they are receiving medical care at a local hospital, as one of the surviving victims sustained serious bodily injuries during the attack. This is still an ongoing criminal investigation and the FBI will continue to work with DoS, HSI, DEA, and other federal and international partners to determine the facts of what happened and to hold those responsible for this horrific and violent attack accountable for their crimes.?

Our FBI Victim Services personnel from multiple field offices have been working diligently to assist both the victims and their family members as they recover from this traumatic event. We are working with DoS on the recovery of the deceased victims to the United States. We encourage the public to contact the FBI with any information regarding this investigation. The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information regarding this investigation. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.”