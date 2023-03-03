One person killed in downtown shootings in Matamoros
One person was killed in two separate shootings that occurred Friday in downtown Matamoros, according to officials.
Video on social media showed a group of armed men and the Mexican National Guard exchanging gunfire.
An unidentified woman was struck by a stray bullet and died.
According to the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros, all U.S. government employees were instructed to avoid the area until further notice.
The Tamaulipas state police said federal and state agencies are increasing their presence in the area.
Due to the shootings, the Matamoros secretary of education announced all afternoon and evening classes were cancelled for the day.
More News
News Video
-
Republican senators tour Valley border
-
One person killed in downtown shootings in Matamoros
-
Bullets found in bathroom forces school lockdown at South Texas ISD Preparatory...
-
Former Edinburg CISD bus driver arraigned after child left behind on school...
-
Edinburg CISD: Bus driver resigns after student left behind on school bus
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships