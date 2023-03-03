One person killed in downtown shootings in Matamoros

One person was killed in two separate shootings that occurred Friday in downtown Matamoros, according to officials.

Video on social media showed a group of armed men and the Mexican National Guard exchanging gunfire.

An unidentified woman was struck by a stray bullet and died.

According to the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros, all U.S. government employees were instructed to avoid the area until further notice.

The Tamaulipas state police said federal and state agencies are increasing their presence in the area.

Due to the shootings, the Matamoros secretary of education announced all afternoon and evening classes were cancelled for the day.